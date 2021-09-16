Florida Marine veteran and Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot

He'll cooperate with federal prosecutors.

WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Wednesday and will cooperate with investigators against his fellow extremists.

It's another win for the Justice Department in its major conspiracy case stemming from the attack.

Jason Dolan, 44, is the fourth person associated with the extremist group to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot.

Investigators say the 20-year Marine veteran from Wellington, Florida, admitted to being part of a military-style stack formation of Oath Keepers who forced their way through the mob and into the U.S. Capitol.

Dolan plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction. He has agreed to cooperate fully with government investigators to try and get his sentence reduced. That cooperation may include testifying for the government at trials and before any grand juries.

Dolan is the second of 18 alleged members of the extremist antigovernmental group to plead guilty in what has become the largest conspiracy indictment brought by the Department of Justice in the Jan. 6 riots.

Prosecutors have also accused members in the group of stashing rifles at a Northern Virginia hotel before they stormed the Capitol. Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia is among those still under indictment in the case.

Dolan faces roughly 5 to 6.5 years in prison, although his time could be reduced by Judge Amit Mehta should the Department of Justice be satisfied with the information Dolan provides. Mehta agreed to delay the sentencing date while Dolan provides information to the FBI.