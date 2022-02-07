Man charged with murder following deadly South Florida Publix shooting

Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez was standing in line to play the lottery, according to reports.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Police arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in a lottery ticket line at a Publix store in South Florida.

Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, online jail records show.

Lugo-Gutierrez got in line around 6 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 106 Ponce de Leon Blvd., according to WSVN-TV. He and another man, identified as 49-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro, at some point started to argue, the TV station reports, citing local police.

Store surveillance video showed both men step toward each other, with Pineyro lunging toward Lugo-Gutierrez, according to the Miami Herald. Pineyro lost his balance, and Lugo-Gutierrez stepped back.

Pineyro reportedly stepped toward Lugo-Gutierrez again and, the Herald says in the next instance, Lugo-Gutierrez pulled out a 9mm Glock 19 pistol from his waistband and shot Pineyro in the chest.

The Miami Herald reports from the arrest affidavit that Lugo-Gutierrez told police Pineyro wasn't armed; Pineyro died from the injury.