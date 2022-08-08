Florida to seek death penalty in first-degree murder case against Matthew Terry

Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Matthew Terry.

Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker in May.

Baker, who was an elementary school teacher, was reportedly in a relationship with Terry when an argument led to the murder of the 43-year-old, a news release from the office explains. She was allegedly found stabbed to death.

According to the release, Terry was previously convicted in Michigan of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm to an ex-girlfriend when he stabbed her "multiple times."

Terry was released from prison and then moved to Florida. Five months after moving, he killed Baker, the agency explains.

“Every capital murder case must be evaluated on its own facts to determine if a reasonable jury made up of Hillsborough County citizens could unanimously sentence a defendant to death," State Attorney Lopez said in a statement. "It is the most serious penalty available under Florida law, and I approach this responsibility with humility and a sense of duty to the rule of law.