Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Tallahassee

She was convicted in June for sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, was moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida.

Online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Maxwell, 60, at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee. It houses male and female offenders — a total of 821 inmates, according to the prison's website.

Maxwell was sentenced in June following the December 2021 convictions of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said Epstein sexually abused children hundreds of times and exploited girls as young as 14; he couldn't have done it without Maxwell's help.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Maxwell had been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, but had complained of rats, being groped by prison guards and being awoken every 15 minutes, according to Yahoo News. Her lawyers requested she be moved to a prison in Danbury, Connecticut, one that was the inspiration for the series "Orange Is the New Black" on Netflix.

Judge Alison J. Nathan said she wanted Maxwell's sentence to send an "unmistakable message" that nobody was above the law, according to The Associated Press.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe recounted how Maxwell subjected girls to "horrifying nightmares" by taking them to Epstein.

"They were partners in crime together and they molested these kids together,” she said, calling Maxwell “a person who was indifferent to the suffering of other human beings."

Maxwell, who denies abusing anyone, said she hoped that her conviction and her "unusual incarceration" bring some "measure of peace and finality."