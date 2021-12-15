Gun found in backpack while police arrest 6 students for fight at Lake Wales High School

The firearm was never brandished.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police say a loaded handgun was found hidden in a backpack while officers were arresting a student after a fight Wednesday at Lake Wales High School.

The Lake Wales Police Department said the fight broke out during the lunch period, a little after noon, on campus. Six students – four juveniles and two adults – were arrested.

One of the older teens had a Glock 26 handgun "concealed in his backpack," according to law enforcement. The gun was never brandished, and nobody was hurt, police wrote in a statement.

"The Lake Wales Police Department will have an increased presence on the campus the rest of this week," the agency added. "This remains an active case and Detectives and School Resource Officers are actively investigating."