Search is on for men who robbed Haines City convenience store

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened when the store was closing for the night.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the men who robbed a convenience store late Monday night.

Deputies responded to the store in unincorporated Haines City around 10:12 p.m.

The clerk told investigators he was outside locking up the building when three men approached him and forced him back into the store and demanded money. A fourth man remained outside.

The robbers were able to get some money and took off in a silver sedan.

During the robbery, the clerk was hit in the face and on the back of his
head, but he is OK.

Three of the robbers were described as being black, in their late teens
or early twenties and thin. All four wore gloves and dark-hooded sweatshirts.

"The suspects in this robbery didn't show a gun, but one of them mentioned a
gun. They are dangerous; they physically battered the victim who was being
cooperative with their demands. Please contact our detectives with any
information about this violent crime, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at
1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

