14-year-old charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on 3 deputies

The shootout happened on Nov. 26. The teen has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A 14-year-old accused of opening fire on local deputies has been released from the hospital and arrested. 

On Nov. 26, three Hardee County deputies were dispatched to a suspected burglary at a home on Vandolah Road. Once there, investigators say the teen shot toward them, forcing them to return fire -- striking him.

The teen has since been released from the hospital and charged with three
counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm
and armed burglary. He is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

According to law enforcement, the teen had been missing from Lakeside Neurologic and had burglarized several homes in the area before the shootout with deputies.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and cleared all three deputies to return to work.

