14-year-old charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on 3 deputies

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A 14-year-old accused of opening fire on local deputies has been released from the hospital and arrested.
On Nov. 26, three Hardee County deputies were dispatched to a suspected burglary at a home on Vandolah Road. Once there, investigators say the teen shot toward them, forcing them to return fire -- striking him.
The teen has since been released from the hospital and charged with three
counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm
and armed burglary. He is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
According to law enforcement, the teen had been missing from Lakeside Neurologic and had burglarized several homes in the area before the shootout with deputies.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and cleared all three deputies to return to work.
- 'It saved my life': COVID-19 patients and doctors praising drug meant to neutralize the virus
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Alcohol to-go could be here to stay for Florida restaurants
- Families of sailors killed in NAS Pensacola attack receive Purple Hearts
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter