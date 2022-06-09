Deputies: 1 person dead after shooting in Riverview neighborhood

Detectives say so far they have learned that two relatives had an argument resulting in one shooting the other.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon in a Riverview neighborhood.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call with reports of a shooting that happened off of Arabian Dunes Place.

Detectives say so they have learned that two relatives had an argument resulting in one shooting the other. The wounded family member was taken to the hospital where they later died, deputies explained.

The sheriff's office says detectives are interviewing family members to figure out what exactly led to the shooting. The family member who fired the gun is cooperating with detectives, according to the agency.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.