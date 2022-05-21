HCSO looking for suspect responsible for robbery at Brandon mall jewelry store

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a suspect who robbed 10 gold necklaces and one gold ring from a display cabinet at the Zales Jewelry Store inside the Westfield Brandon Mall at 1:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, they said in a news release.
The suspect implied that he was carrying a weapon during the robbery and was able to leave the store with jewelry worth more than $30,000, deputies say.
The HCSO describes the suspect as a black male who weighs about 160-170 pounds, possibly 28-30-years-old and is approximately 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall.
Law enforcement says the suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, black pants, wearing glasses and a black hat with athletic shoes. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the letter "N" containing wings on each side, the news release says.
Anyone with information about potentially finding the suspect is encouraged to call the HCSO at 813-247-8200, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward, people can call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).