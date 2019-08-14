HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2017, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Joshua Daniel Carroll was set to go to trial next week in the death of Janet J. Carroll, who was 32 when she died Nov. 22, 2017. He was arrested the same day.

Instead, on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, not premeditated.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as traumatic asphyxia.

Sentencing has been set for Sept. 25, which will give Janet Carroll's family time to come to the hearing and speak.

