Sheriff: High school band teacher arrested for sexual misconduct

According to deputies, Jason Allgair engaged in sexual acts with the student both on and off-campus.

LUTZ, Fla. — A Steinbrenner High School teacher band teacher has found himself behind bars after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he engaged in "sexual acts" with a former student.

The student provided evidence to the sheriff's office that from October 2017 to May 2018 they were involved in a relationship Jason Allgair, 35, while she was 17-years-old.

According to deputies, Allgair engaged in sexual acts with the student both on and off-campus.

Allgair is facing 30 counts of Authority Figure Engaging in Sexual Conduct with a Student. He was arrested without incident.

"The care and protection of young students is a teacher's duty. Jason Allgair's alleged actions violated the trust of not only one student, but also the parents, school faculty and community that entrusted him with their children," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened."

Allgair has since been put on administrative leave pending termination, according to Hillsborough County Schools

"He will not be returning to our school and will be placed on administrative leave pending termination," the school district wrote.

What other people are reading right now: