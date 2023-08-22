Hillsborough County deputies arrest gang members with marijuana and converted 'machine gun'

The gang members were in the Plant City area and at least one was already being sought by Tampa Bay police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested three gang members who they claim were carrying drugs and several guns.

According to a statement from the HCSO, the arrest happened on Tuesday, August 21, 2023, in the Plant City area.

Deputies first came in contact with 18-year-old Jameel Callins at the 813 Chinese Food restaurant and arrested him there. Callins was already wanted by the Tampa Police Department who had a previous warrant out for his arrest for possessing a firearm as a minor and for leaving Tampa to flee arrest.

Deputies claim that while they were arresting Callins, a white BMW he had been riding in sped away in a hurry, and in the process, crashed into several parked cars. Deputies were then able to apprehend the person driving the car, 24-year-old Rodriontae Burney, and one other 17-year-old passenger.

When they searched the BMW, they reportedly found 2.6 pounds of marijuana and four guns, one of which had a machine gun conversion device that rendered it fully automatic – also known as a bump stock. None of the guns were reported stolen.

"These gang members who think they can make their money dealing drugs and terrorizing our communities will soon find out that crime doesn't pay," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I commend the work of our deputies who were able to identify a wanted man and take him and his dangerous accomplices off our streets."