Sheriff: Undercover operation leads to arrests of online sexual predators

Chronister left a message to parents saying: "Protecting children, online and preserving their innocence, is a shared responsibility. It involves law enforcement, our community and you. Be mindful of what your child is doing online, and who they are talking to. And, take the necessary steps to educate your child to prevent these online predators from taking their innocence. When it comes to children being online, there is no such thing as being too overprotective as a parent."