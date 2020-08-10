Sheriff: Undercover operation leads to arrests of online sexual predators

TAMPA, Fla — An undercover online chat operation in Hillsborough County led to the arrests of almost two dozen people.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the people arrested, including some registered sex offenders, sought out sex from minors.
During the operation, detectives went undercover and posed as underage girls and boys on social media.
During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Chronister described a few of the incidents with the arrests of 22 people.
Chronister left a message to parents saying: "Protecting children, online and preserving their innocence, is a shared responsibility. It involves law enforcement, our community and you. Be mindful of what your child is doing online, and who they are talking to. And, take the necessary steps to educate your child to prevent these online predators from taking their innocence. When it comes to children being online, there is no such thing as being too overprotective as a parent."
Watch the full press conference here:
