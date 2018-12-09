A Hillsborough County teacher is accused of filming a girl undressing on school property.

Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher Mark William Ackett, 49, secretly placed cameras in a changing room to record students, according to the sheriff's office.

A female student was trying on outfits when she noticed the recording devices on Tuesday morning and reported them to school administrators, who told law enforcement.

"Ackett admitted to detectives he was recording students while they were changing," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Crystal Clark said.

Ackett was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

A criminal investigation is still underway, in addition to a separate investigation by the school district.

Detectives are trying to figure out if there are any more victims. Anyone with information about the case should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Ackett resigned from his position as a teacher at Bloomingdale Senior High School, according to a Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson.

