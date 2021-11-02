x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police: SUV and person-of-interest sought in deadly Holmes Beach hit-and-run

Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Bradenton police are helping Holmes Beach police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened Wednesday evening on Gulf Drive near East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach.

Officers are searching for a 2006 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida license plate IV59UG. Investigators say the SUV has front-end damage.

The Bradenton Police Department also identified a person of interest as 27-year-old Cierra E. Shannon.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call Holmes Beach PD Detective Brian Hall at 941-932-6161 or email detective@holmesbeach.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or click here to submit a tip online.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter