Police: SUV and person-of-interest sought in deadly Holmes Beach hit-and-run

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Bradenton police are helping Holmes Beach police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.
It happened Wednesday evening on Gulf Drive near East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach.
Officers are searching for a 2006 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida license plate IV59UG. Investigators say the SUV has front-end damage.
The Bradenton Police Department also identified a person of interest as 27-year-old Cierra E. Shannon.
Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call Holmes Beach PD Detective Brian Hall at 941-932-6161 or email detective@holmesbeach.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or click here to submit a tip online.
- Third stimulus check: House committees working to solidify COVID plan
- Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video
- New study shows how high blood pressure can impact your brain
- WATCH: Hero officer Eugene Goodman warns Senator Romney away from mob
- Biden administration looking at domestic travel restrictions as COVID variant spreads: report
- Party with Lombardi: The Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV boat parade is one for the books
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter