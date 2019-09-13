PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco deputies arrested a home healthcare aid accused of sexually battering a juvenile patient Thursday in Lutz.
According to an arrest report, Annierys Triana-Rojas, 29, was caring for a teenage patient with an intellectual disability in his bedroom.
Triana-Rojas does not speak English, so she used Google Translate to speak to him, and she started having a conversation about sexual acts with him, the report claims.
Triana-Rojas is accused of then sexually battering the teen.
Deputies say the teen patient put his clothes back on, and Triana-Rojas finished the day helping to take care of him before leaving.
Investigators say the teen told someone else about the incident and said the nurse had a rose tattoo on her buttocks which was normally covered by her clothing.
According to the arrest report, deputies interviewed Triana-Rojas, and she agreed to let them look at her phone. Deputies claim they discovered a conversation of a "sexual nature" between Triana-Rojas and the teen on the phone.
She admitted to having a tattoo on her buttocks and showed the top of it to the deputy, the affidavit states.
She was charged with sexual battery.
