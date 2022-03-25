Police looking for who attacked Anna Maria Island man

Family members say Evan Purcell was "nearly beaten to death" by a group of boys and two female bystanders.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The Holmes Beach Police Department is investigating who attacked an Anna Maria Island man Wednesday night.

Family members say Evan Purcell was "nearly beaten to death" by a group of boys and two female bystanders around 8:30 p.m. near Anna Maria Elementary School.

Purcell's 10-year-old niece was with him at the time of the attack and was able to run to a neighbor's house to call 911, according to family. They add that a white Kia Sportage is believed to be tied to the attack.

Purcell is still in the hospital following the attack. WWSB reports he has multiple facial fractures.