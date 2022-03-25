Police looking for who attacked Anna Maria Island man

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The Holmes Beach Police Department is investigating who attacked an Anna Maria Island man Wednesday night.
Family members say Evan Purcell was "nearly beaten to death" by a group of boys and two female bystanders around 8:30 p.m. near Anna Maria Elementary School.
Purcell's 10-year-old niece was with him at the time of the attack and was able to run to a neighbor's house to call 911, according to family. They add that a white Kia Sportage is believed to be tied to the attack.
Purcell is still in the hospital following the attack. WWSB reports he has multiple facial fractures.
"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," a family member wrote on Facebook.