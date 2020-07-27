x
Police: Thieves rob jewelry wholesalers in Whole Foods parking lot

The value of the jewelry is $500,000.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police need your help finding three people accused of robbing jewelry wholesalers of $500,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened at a Whole Foods on N. Dale Mabry Highway, according to Tampa police.

Police said the wholesalers were in town to meet with clients when they were robbed. Officers hope someone can help identify the three people seen leaving in a dark-colored Chrysler Minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

