CLEARWATER, Fla. – A new trial date is set for the man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener Bridge in front of a St. Petersburg police officer.

John Jonchuck's trial is set to begin on March 18, 2019.

Jonchuck is accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter, Phoebe, off the bridge just after midnight on Jan. 8, 2015.

The trial was set to start Monday, but it got postponed.

Last week, Jonchuck's defense team filed a last-minute motion to exclude a crucial expert witness for the state, Dr. Emily Lazarou, who is expected to testify that Jonchuck wasn't insane.

Hearings are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 for the motion to exclude Lazarou's testimony.

A new trial date is set for March 18th in the case of the father accused of throwing his 5 year old daughter Phoebe off the Dick Meisner bridge. #wtsp @10NewsWTSP #jonchucktrial — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) September 24, 2018

When the trial starts that will be more then 4 years since officials says a St. Pete officer witnessed John Jonchuck throwing Phoebe off a bridge. #wtsp @10NewsWTSP — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) September 24, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP