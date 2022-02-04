Minor charged with felony, accused of pointing laser at sheriff's office chopper

The boy was taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A minor was arrested Wednesday evening after deputies say he pointed a laser pointer at a patrol helicopter.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., a chopper from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office was on patrol when the pilot saw a green laser being pointed at the helicopter and himself, according to a news release.

Deputies say as the laser was repeatedly flashed at the helicopter, the pilot was able to pinpoint where it was coming from.

Palmetto police were called to the scene where they met with the individual who said he had the laser pointer and pointed the beam at the helicopter, according to the sheriff's office. He was detained, and the laser pointer was taken by the officers.

The parents of the minor were called. Once they showed up, the boy was arrested and taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.