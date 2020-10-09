It all happened after a foot chase into a woodline and an exchange of gunfire.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A suspect and a K-9 officer are both dead after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

It all happened after a foot chase into a woodline and an exchange of gunfire.

According to Gwinnett County Cpl. Collin Flynn, officers who were part of a gang task force where on patrol around 1 p.m. near a business in the 1900 block of Willow Trail Parkway near Indian Trail-Lilburn Road - near Norcross - when they came across a stolen car in the parking lot.

Flynn said when officers approached the car, the two people inside ran from it - one into the woods behind the business, the other away from it.

Flynn said officers followed the first suspect into the woods and began a search, using SWAT officers, SWAT officer K-9 Blue and air support.

After about an hour of extensive searching, Flynn said K-9 Blue picked up the suspect's scent from some of the suspect's items, leading officers to him. Polie said the suspect was "holding something" when officers gave him commands. Flynn said the suspect then shot at officers, who returned fire. During the exchange, Flynn said both the suspect K-9 Blue were shot. Both have since died.

The Gwinnett County Police Department called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to come the scene; the agency is now handling the case. Flynn said a gun was recovered where the shooting took place.

Flynn said the investigation is still "active," and they are still searching for the other suspect - a woman. Police don't have a good description of her and they are not sure if she is armed. However, they are asking for anyone who may see her to call police.

Police say they found a gun next to the suspect who died. Police are still looking for the female suspect who ran. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/DEsZXBJkGY — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) September 10, 2020