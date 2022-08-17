Man accused of murdering woman found in Florida septic tank gets 3 life sentences

With Demich pleading guilty, prosecutors reportedly agreed to waive their notice to seek the death penalty.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of killing a Florida woman whose body was found inside her home's septic tank in March has pleaded guilty to murder and received three consecutive life sentences on Tuesday.

Keoki Demich, 34, will spend the rest of his life in prison after detectives say he killed 57-year-old Cynthia Cole and placed her body in the septic tank of her Jensen Beach home.

With Demich pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to waive their notice to seek the death penalty, WPTV reports.

The 34-year-old's life sentences will be for first-degree murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling with an assault or battery and sexual battery, according to WPEC. Demich also reportedly pleaded guilty to grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Back in February, a message was sent from Cole's phone to Demich just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 saying, "Hey key, sent you some money to finish the house off I’ll call you Saturday morning when I’m on my way,” according to an arrest affidavit. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Demich was Cole's handyman and longtime friend.

Detectives say they also found a record from the Lyft ride-sharing app showing that the 34-year-old took a ride to Cole's home just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, the day of Cole's last known contact with friends.

"Keoki Demich made various statements about his activities the night and morning that the victim disappeared that were determined to be false," the sheriff's office said.