LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn has been charged with second-degree murder after surveillance video showed him shooting a man he claims was trying to steal a hatchet from a military surplus store he owns.

Dunn was taken into custody on Friday.

On Monday, the Lakeland Police Department released the surveillance video from the Oct. 3 shooting.

The footage shows Dunn holding a gun while he and Cristobal Lopez approached the door of Vets Army & Navy Surplus on North Florida Avenue. It then appears to show him grab Lopez's left shoulder as Lopez was trying to open the door. Dunn then grabs Lopez's shirt before firing his gun.

BREAKING: Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn is taken into the Polk County jail in handcuffs. Police say Dunn shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at his gun store on October 3. pic.twitter.com/EJJ3h8MJK0 — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) October 19, 2018

Police said when they arrived, they found Lopez, 50, at the store's entrance with gunshot wounds. He died shortly thereafter.

Previous: Lakeland Commissioner Michael Dunn fatally shoots alleged shoplifter

10News showed the surveillance footage to Ryan Thomas, who owns Tampa Carry. He is a gun rights advocate, a concealed carry instructor and a public speaker who has worked with Dunn in the past.

"In my opinion, it is not a situation that a gun should have been pulled, shown to the customer or discharged,” Thomas said.

After the video was released, Dunn received a threatening email – which Lakeland police are now investigating.

We're following this breaking story on 10News. Watch for updates on wtsp.com and our mobile news app.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP