crime

Lakeland police investigate deadly shooting

Police say it is very early in the investigation.
Credit: Lakeland Police Department

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in Lakeland.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers found one person dead. 

Lakeland police are investigating the death as a homicide. They say it is very early in the investigation and are working on gathering information from witnesses in the area. 

If you have any information on this case, call police at 863-834-6966.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

