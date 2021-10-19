FBI releases video of Lakeland man wanted for role in US Capitol breach on Jan. 6

Jonathan Pollock faces federal charges for assault on law enforcement with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for a 21-year-old man who was involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

In new body camera video released by FBI Tampa on Tuesday, officials say Jonathan Daniel Pollock of Lakeland is seen assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon at the U.S. Capitol.

The footage was recorded from the body-worn cameras of local Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to the FBI.

Pollock was one out of a group of people who traveled from the Polk County area who prosecutors say led an hours-long fight against law enforcement officers.

In a 53-page indictment, investigators shared dozens of images from body-worn cameras and other footage that they say shows these five people from Lakeland and Plant City, including Pollock, moving together as they repeatedly clashed with police, using fists, flagpoles and stolen riot shields.

The body camera footage shows Pollock jumping over rioters, grabbing an officer by the neck and taking him to the ground. Authorities say over the course of three hours, he made his way to the Capitol's tunnel where he used a riot shield to pin back officers.

Other Floridians who joined Pollock that day in Washington, D.C. include his sister, Olivia Pollock, who the Justice Department says at one point attacked an officer, punching him as they say she tried to take his baton; Joshua Doolin, a now-former Polk County EMT, was fired after his arrest; Joseph Hutchinson III who was arrested in Georgia and is under house arrest; and Michael Perkins who was jailed in Pinellas County.

Authorities say Pollock fled the Lakeland, Fla. area in late June 2021 and is considered a fugitive. To report a tip to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5234.