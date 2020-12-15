Police: Man charged with murder for shooting and killing Lakeland man

Police say a 49-year-old man was shot outside a home in Lakeland. He later died at the hospital.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man at a home in Lakeland.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Monday to a home on Emma Street for reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found a man outside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 49-year-old man was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died from his injuries.

Based on evidence and multiple witness statements, police arrested Javonte Jaques Nelson, 28, on Tuesday. Investigators said Nelson approached the 49-year-old man in front of the home on Emma Street. The two also knew each other, police said.

The two got into an argument before Nelson "pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times," officers wrote in a release. Nelson then reportedly left the scene and later returned while detectives and crime scene personnel were investigating.

Officers interview Nelson, who police said initially denied being at the home. Later, investigators said he admitted to being at the location but denied shooting the man.

Nelson was charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Russ Hurley at 863-834-8973 or Russell.Hurley@lakelandgov.net.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip" or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

What other people are reading right now:

