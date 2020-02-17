LAKELAND, Fla — Two men hired to clean air conditioning ducts are now charged with grand theft and exploitation of the elderly, according to Lakeland police.

Police said X-treme Air & Home Care technicians Carl Hassel, 39, and Joshua O’Neal, 33, were arrested.

Officers said the investigation began in November 2019.

The woman, who is in her 70s, told officers that Hassel and O’Neal came to her home on Nov. 1, to do the work, but told her she would need to pay more than the initial amount of $100. The technicians told the woman she would need to pay $1,900 for additional cleaning services, police said.

Officers said when the woman told Hassel and O'Neal she didn’t have it, they asked what she could afford and she told them $800. Police said the technicians told her to withdraw the cash from the bank, which she later did.

Police said the two told the woman the work was done “off the books.”

After they left, the woman noticed the work had not been completed and her air conditioning ducts were still dirty so she called the Lakeland Police Department.

Police said detectives on the case contacted licensed HVAC contractors as experts to examine the ducts and they confirmed that the work was not completed in compliance with national industry standards.

Further investigation led detectives to find misleading ads in coupon books from X-treme Air & Home Care for $9 duct cleaning specials and discounts for military, seniors and pregnant mothers.

Police said in addition to the technicians’ arrests, the owner of X-treme Air and Home Care, James Courdry, was also charged with false advertising and contracting without a license.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have had a similar incident with X-treme Air to contact Detective Charlie Bardwell at 863-834-8968 or Charlie.bardwell@lakelandgov.net.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter