Police investigate stabbing that left 2 women dead, 1 man hurt

LARGO, Fla. — Police in Largo are investigating after they say two women were killed and one man was hurt in a stabbing.
Officers say the stabbing happened at a home just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Police say they are not looking for the accused stabber, but the scene was still active hours later.
Officers did not say what the condition of the man at the hospital was.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises
- South Florida deputies told not to enforce 'anti-riot' law
- Florida resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FEMA sites
- Carol Baskin says reports of Joe Exotic accepting her help for a shorter sentence are 'total nonsense'
- FHP: 1 passenger dead after car clocked at 111 mph crashes off I-4
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter