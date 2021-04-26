Police investigate stabbing that left 2 women dead, 1 man hurt

Police say they are not looking for the accused stabber.

LARGO, Fla. — Police in Largo are investigating after they say two women were killed and one man was hurt in a stabbing.

Officers say the stabbing happened at a home just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers did not say what the condition of the man at the hospital was.

