Crime

Police investigate stabbing that left 2 women dead, 1 man hurt

Police say they are not looking for the accused stabber.
Credit: Sky10

LARGO, Fla. — Police in Largo are investigating after they say two women were killed and one man was hurt in a stabbing.

Officers say the stabbing happened at a home just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. 

Police say they are not looking for the accused stabber, but the scene was still active hours later.

Officers did not say what the condition of the man at the hospital was. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

