Arrest made after Largo police find man dead inside mobile home

Largo detectives said the man appeared to have "suspicious physical trauma to his body."

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Fla — Detectives in Largo were able to make an arrest after a man was found dead inside a mobile home on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m., Largo police officers responded to a home inside Buckeye Mobile Home Park on Donegan Road for a welfare check. That's when police said they found a man dead inside of a mobile home. Detectives said he had "suspicious physical trauma to his body."

Over the next two days, they were able to identify and locate the alleged killer in this case. They learned that the two knew each other, but were not related.

On Sunday, detectives found Thomas Henderson Jr., 27, in Hillsborough County and made an arrest.

Henderson is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, violation of probation and police have issued a warrant for second-degree murder. He remains in the Hillsborough County Jail.