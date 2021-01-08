'Lectern guy' pleads guilty to entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Adam Johnson from Parrish, Florida, was accused of carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the armed insurrection.

Adam Johnson, the man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Johnson had also been charged with theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Both of those charges have been dismissed.

The Capitol rioter was caught smiling and waving for the camera while carrying the lectern inside the Capitol building. The photo, captured by Getty Images photographer Win McNamee, was one of the many that went viral during the insurrection of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The lectern and a gavel that was reported missing were recovered undamaged, according to the Washington Post, citing a spokesperson for the Committee on House Administration.

Johnson was jailed on Jan. 8 on a federal warrant in Pinellas County following the riot. At the time, one of Johnson’s lawyers told reporters outside the Tampa courthouse there has been “a lot of judgment” against Johnson based on the photograph, including death threats to him and his family.

A second lawyer for Johnson, Dan Eckhart, acknowledged that the photograph of their client may have presented a problem defending him in court.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem. I’m not a magician and neither is Mr. Bigney. So yeah, we have a photograph of our client, who appears to be in a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property,” Eckhart said.

Johnson is a stay-at-home dad who lives with his wife and five boys. His criminal history includes possession of marijuana and violation of probation charges.