CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Luke Sky Walker is wanted by law enforcement - not the Galactic Empire, but a sheriff's office in Tennessee.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Luke Sky Walker. He faces a charge of property theft over $1,000, according to the sheriff's office's Neighborhood Cleanup application.

Walker was previously arrested last year and the Fox News story gained the attention of the original Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill.

Anyone with information about Walker is asked to call the sheriff's office or use the Neighborhood Cleanup tip line.