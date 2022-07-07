Man accused of kidnapping Florida teen, driving to Georgia charged with rape

Investigators and officers were able to find the 15-year-old girl's exact location from communication between the teen and her case worker.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested and is facing a felony offense after police in Georgia found him with a 15-year-old girl from Florida, who was reported as kidnapped.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter was found safe by officers with the Chamblee Police Department a day after an AMBER Alert was issued for her on Tuesday. And the person she was with, 19-year-old Oliver Ramos, was soon arrested.

The FBI in Atlanta contacted Chamblee police about the missing teen from Florida who was allegedly in an apartment complex in the city, officers explained in a news release.

Investigators and officers were able to find Reyes-Hernandez's exact location from communication between the 15-year-old and her case worker.

Once the missing girl was found, police arrested Ramos who the agency says drove her from Florida all the way to Georgia.