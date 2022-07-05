x
Florida

AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

She was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Jupiter.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

JUPITER, Fla — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Jupiter wearing a black hooded sweater, black and yellow shirt, light blue ripped jeans and black high-top Adidas shoes, authorities say.

Hernandez is described by law enforcement as a white-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5-foot, 4-inches and weighs about 162 pounds. She also has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Hernandez may reportedly be with a white-Hispanic man named Oliver Ramos. He is 5-foot, 7-inches, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue ripped jeans, black socks and black and gold sandals.

Authorities say the man and girl may be driving in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911. 

