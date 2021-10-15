Sheriff: Man wanted for killing adoptive mother, burying body in backyard in Polk County

According to Judd, the deputy dug a hole in the yard and pulled out a woman's slipper, which matched the description of the shoes she was last seen wearing.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies are currently looking for the man accused of "violently" killing a 74-year-old woman who was his adoptive mother, Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Friday morning.

Judd says that Perfecta Paz was reported missing by her sister on Wednesday after she wasn't seen the day prior. The sister reportedly came home after work Tuesday afternoon and saw 39-year-old Aroldo Paz, who was also living with the two sisters, in the yard.

After coming home from work around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and still not finding Perfecta, the sister realized that Aroldo was now missing, too, Judd explains. He had left in a 1999 beige Toyota Camry with all of his belongings.

Aroldo, who was Perfecta's adoptive son, was living in the house for seven months after the sisters agreed to help him after he was injured in construction in Texas.

With Aroldo now gone, the sheriff's office then was alerted of the situation.

Deputies initially thought it was possible Perfecta may have wandered off by herself because of the family believing she is in the beginning stages of dementia, Judd said. They decided to search the woods and the side of the road leading to the house.

The sheriff's office officials' search for Perfecta and repeated attempts to contact Aroldo had no success, according to the sheriff.

They started to search for the missing woman again Thursday, and agriculture deputies decided to start their search back at the house, Judd explained. After walking the fence line in search of any possible holes Perfecta could've walked out through, the deputy walked over what was called a "soft area."

According to Judd, the deputy dug a "pilot hole" and pulled out a woman's slipper, which matched the description of the shoes Perfecta was last seen wearing. Law enforcement then started to excavate what they said they knew to be a gravesite.

Deputies worked through Thursday night unearthing Perfecta, who reportedly died a "violent" dead, Judd said.

The area where the body was found was surrounded by fruit trees and bushes, making it almost impossible to tell if a body was buried there, according to the sheriff.

Deputies are now searching for Aroldo, who has warrants out for his arrest on the charges of first-degree murder, grand theft and tampering with evidence, Judd said.