PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for child abuse after deputies say the boyfriend spanked a 4-year-old multiple times to "potty train him."

Gregory Bush, 23, is accused of making the boy sit on the toilet for five hours Tuesday. The boy was spanked every hour Bush came into the bathroom if the boy did not use the bathroom, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies say Bush told them he used a plastic spoon to spank the boy and said he would "whoop his a**."

The boy had bruises over his whole buttocks, upper thigh and hip area, the affidavit states.

Bush was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he admitted to the incident.

Tiffany Seaman, 31, told deputies she knew the boyfriend was disciplining the boy and said it was "ok" for him to use the spoon for discipline.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

She said she was not home and was "busy with work" when the disciplining was happening and said she wasn't aware of the "serious bruising," according to the arrest affidavit.

Seaman was arrested for child neglect resulting in a child's injury.

