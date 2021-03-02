Police: Man arrested for deadly early morning shooting in Lakeland

Witnesses told investigators 30-year-old Deandrae Gary had been arguing with a man prior to the shooting.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities arrested a man they say was responsible for an early morning shooting that left one person dead Tuesday in Lakeland.

According to Lakeland Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near Robert King High Drive and Fairbanks Street. It said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Lakeland Regional Health but later died due to his injuries.

Investigators say before the shooting, witnesses saw 30-year-old Deandrae Gary get into an argument with the man inside a home. The two were fighting over money and unpaid bills, according to police.

One witness said they left the house right before the incident and heard gunshots coming from the home as they were walking toward their vehicle.

According to investigators, a semi-automatic handgun was found at the home. And, after reviewing the evidence, police arrested Gary. He now faces first-degree murder charges.