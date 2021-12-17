Detectives: Man arrested in connection to death of Thonotosassa woman

He was reportedly arrested by New Mexico State Police earlier in the week.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of a woman last weekend in Thonotosassa, a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies were dispatched to an area off Goldenrod Road Saturday afternoon to conduct a welfare check, but instead found a dead body of a woman, deputies explained.

While investigating, detectives were able to identify and connect 28-year-old Trent Diggs to the crime, the release explains.

A warrant was obtained for the charges of murder in the first degree with a weapon, armed burglary of a dwelling and violation of domestic violence injunction.

Diggs was reportedly arrested by New Mexico State Police earlier in the week while traveling in the car belonging to the woman he is accused of killing, the sheriff's office reports.