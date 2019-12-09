WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police arrested a man Thursday after they say he shot and killed a man in Winter Haven.

Police said while they were already investigating a separate shooting in the area, Debonaire Antoine McIntosh ran into Cody Hunt, who McIntosh said yelled, "Are we gonna fight it out? Or shoot it out?"

At this point, police said Hunt was behind McIntosh. When McIntosh turned around, he told police he saw Hunt's hands in his pockets. Police said he then immediately spun around, pulled his gun and began firing at Hunt.

McIntosh told police that after the first shot, he closed his eyes and lost count of how many times he fired his gun, the arrest affidavit said.

Police said Hunt died from his wounds, including one to his neck.

Winter Haven police said at this time, McIntosh is not believed to be involved in the first shooting in the area. The first shooting is still under investigation.

Police talked to someone who knew McIntosh for 20 years. According to the acquaintance, he'd been trying to build a name as a local DJ.

According to an arrest report, the acquaintance said Hunt was a successful promoter but had "made disparaging remarks about (McIntosh's) performance and was disloyal."

When the acquaintance tried to reach out to both McIntosh and Hunt to resolve the situation through Facebook Live, police said McIntosh was "extremely upset" in the video and "was adamant that he was not going to back down from (sic) Hunt."

McIntosh was booked Thursday afternoon and faces a first-degree murder charge.

