Police: 22-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting that left 5 injured

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 12.

According to authorities, Jateris Coley, 22, was arrested in connection to a shooting that left five people injured on Alaska Avenue.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. While multiple rounds were fired, authorities say all of the people injured are expected to survive.

At this time, detectives are conducting a deeper investigation and believe the gun in Coley's possession is possibly tied to multiple shootings in the area.

Coley was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. He bonded out on Dec. 15, according to jail records.