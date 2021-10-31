Man beaten, robbed found dead in St. Petersburg

Police say he refused medical treatment earlier in the investigation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person has been arrested after a man in St. Petersburg died late Sunday morning from suffering injuries during a robbery.

Gary Washington Jr., 36, is charged with strong-arm robbery and second-degree murder, according to police.

Saturday around 5 p.m., police say a 42-year-old man was robbed and beaten near a parking lot at 3077 50th Avenue South. Police responded to the area and Washington was arrested for robbery at that point in the investigation.

The 42-year-old man who was beaten refused medical treatment on Saturday, police say. The following day, police say he was found dead near where the initial incident happened just before noon.

His death brought additional charges against Washington, including second-degree murder. Washington remains in jail at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.