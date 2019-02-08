SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man accused of killing a woman found in a truck outside a Dollar Tree has been indicted for first-degree murder by a grand jury, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Investigators said Manuel Jesus Vega, 50, and Viviana Sanchez, 53, had domestic violence issues in Pasco County, and a judge issued a "no contact" order against Vega.

On July 14, deputies said Vega abducted Sanchez and took her in his tractor-trailer to a Dollar Tree on County Line Road.

Deputies went to the location and found the tractor-trailer was running. They tried to enter the vehicle, but the doors were locked and the windows were rolled up.

Hernando County 911 then received a call from someone saying they were in the truck and deputies should not try to enter. The caller said he was waiting for his mother to arrive, and then he would surrender.

Deputies continued to talk with Vega, who they say refused to exit the vehicle. After a short time, however, he got out of the truck.

