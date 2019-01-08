SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is charged with manslaughter after he provided a man with fentanyl, leading to his death, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Jones, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.

On May 11, 2018, deputies were called to a home where a body was reported in the driveway.

Deputies found an iPhone on the body of the dead man, whose identity has been withheld at his family's request.

An autopsy found the man had died of fentanyl poisoning.

Messages found on the phone showed the man was in regular contact with Jones, who bragged his drugs were strong, deputies said.

In another message, Jones said one drug was "deadly" and recommended only buying a $40 bag, deputies said.

A text message showed Jones and the man had agreed to meet May 11, and data from the phone showed the man had traveled to Jones' home, deputies said.

Jones was charged with sale/delivery of fentanyl and manslaughter. He is being held without bail.

