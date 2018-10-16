SPRING HILL, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead after he was beaten and shot during a home invasion.

It happened around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Legend Street near Courts Court.

First responders took the man who lived inside the home to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies have not made an arrest, but said the community is not in danger. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be a random act, and it could be drug-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

