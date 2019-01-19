PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 48-year-old Pinellas Park man is facing multiple child molestation charges, including pulling out his private parts while sitting next to a 9-year-old girl, Pinellas Park police said.

Mark James Hery is being held on $30,000 bail on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count each of lewd and lascivious exhibition and sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.

According to affidavits, in March 2015, Hery was sitting on a couch next to the victim while other children were playing video games. Detectives said he admitted to exposing his private parts to the girl.

The victim was able to draw a picture of Hery's private parts.

Detectives also said he admitted to molesting the girl in 2012 while watching her for her parents and in 2015 during a Halloween party. They said he also admitted to touching on her private parts in 2014.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.