Police: Man wanted for more than 37 commercial burglaries arrested in Pinellas Park

The estimated loss to the businesses exceeds $100,000, the police department reports.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police officers arrested a man who is accused of committing more than 37 commercial burglaries between April and July of this year.

Ismar Becirovic, 38, is accused of targeting commercial businesses that specialize in HVAC installations and repairs, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release Friday evening. He was placed under arrest at his home in the Feather Sound community of Clearwater.

Police say he allegedly broke fences to access businesses and cars, forced entry into locked cars by cutting off locks or breaking windows to gain entry and would burglarize and steal Freon copper, tubing and various other HVAC supplies and equipment. Pinellas Park police said in a news release, the loss is greater than $100,000 and impacts many communities across Pinellas County.

Pinellas Park Police Department, Largo Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office have all been investigating Becirovic.

"Each agency has investigated similar offenses and linked them to Becirovic," Pinellas Park Police Department said in the release.

The 38-year-old man is charged with eight counts of burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of criminal mischief. His total bond is set at $45,250.