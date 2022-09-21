Deputies search for man accused of shooting, killing daughter's boyfriend

While arguing with his daughter's boyfriend, deputies say Charles Heaven pulled out a gun and shot him.

BRADENTON, Fla — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend Tuesday evening in Bradenton.

At around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said 48-year-old Charles Heaven showed up to his 24-year-old daughter's apartment while her boyfriend, 30-year-old Keith Smith, was there.

According to the agency, it was only a short time after Heaven's arrival that an argument broke out between the two.

While still arguing, both Heaven and Keith ended up outside of the apartment. Deputies explain this is when Heaven pulled out a gun and shot his daughter's boyfriend in the upper torso.

Deputies were called to the scene, and Keith was taken to Blake Medical Center where he reportedly later died from his injuries.

Heaven allegedly left the scene before authorities arrived, and his location is unknown at this time. There's a murder warrant out for his arrest.