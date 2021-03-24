Deputies: Man arrested for 2019 shooting that killed his partner in crime

BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators in Manatee County arrested a man they say killed another man in 2019.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Pedro Ruiz-Aguayo, 47, was arrested at his home on Tuesday because they had probable cause for the murder of Nardiel Negron-Mojica.
Negron-Mojica's body was found in a Bradenton field in November 2019.
Investigators say they believe he was lured to that field and shot multiple times by Ruiz-Aguayo.
Before his death, deputies say Negron-Mojica and Ruiz-Aguayo would work together to steal cars and trailers and sell them for a profit.
During a time when Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested, he turned on his partner and "made it known to multiple people that he wanted to harm Nardiel," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies say cell phone data placed Ruiz-Aguayo at the scene where Negron-Mojica was killed.
Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder and is in the Manatee County Jail.
- How to get through Florida's allergy season
- Polk County Schools says student information may have been exposed in data breach
- Here are the 10 people killed in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting
- Reports: Woman found dead in Florida hotel after 2 spring breakers drugged, raped her, police say
- These doctors say it’s best Florida doesn’t follow other states’ leads and expand vaccine eligibility too soon
- Wednesday is stimulus check payday for millions of Americans
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter