Deputies: Man arrested for 2019 shooting that killed his partner in crime

Investigators said the two men would steal cars and trailers and sell them to make money.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators in Manatee County arrested a man they say killed another man in 2019.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Pedro Ruiz-Aguayo, 47, was arrested at his home on Tuesday because they had probable cause for the murder of Nardiel Negron-Mojica.

Negron-Mojica's body was found in a Bradenton field in November 2019.

Investigators say they believe he was lured to that field and shot multiple times by Ruiz-Aguayo.

Before his death, deputies say Negron-Mojica and Ruiz-Aguayo would work together to steal cars and trailers and sell them for a profit.

During a time when Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested, he turned on his partner and "made it known to multiple people that he wanted to harm Nardiel," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say cell phone data placed Ruiz-Aguayo at the scene where Negron-Mojica was killed.

Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder and is in the Manatee County Jail.