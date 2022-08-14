Off-duty Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of paying for sex with minor

Marvin Vazquez is charged with human trafficking, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday after detectives say he attempted to pay for sex with an underaged person.

Marvin Vazquez, 24, was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department and is facing charges of human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

According to the arrest report, Vazquez responded to an online escort website advertisement but actually had an undercover St. Petersburg police detective behind it. He arranged a sexual encounter with a minor, agreeing to pay $100, and went to the location, the report reads.

"I am extremely disappointed that an individual who took an oath to serve and protect is now facing charges related to such egregious behavior," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I remain committed to eradicating this vial act from our community.

"It will not be tolerated by anyone, and certainly not a sworn officer of the law."