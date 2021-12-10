Sheriff: 4 men arrested in Polk County child porn investigation

After deputies obtained search warrants, all digital devices were taken from the four men for the investigation.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested four men during an undercover child pornography investigation, according to an agency news release.

The sheriff's office began its investigation after tips were sent in from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about people in Polk County who possibly were "transmitting or downloading the harmful images and videos."

After getting search warrants, all digital devices were taken from the four men for the investigation, detectives report.

“These suspects, who are the worst of the worst, used common social media apps, like Instagram, Snapchat and Kik, to transmit and download child pornography," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

"This is clear proof that these horrific images are easier than ever to find and share. Each time an image is downloaded or shared, the victim in that image is re-victimized."

Here is a breakdown of the charges:

Ian Gadd

The 23-year-old of Lakeland was charged with two counts transmission of child pornography and 89 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Detectives also found 89 images and videos of children as young as 3-years-old being sexually battered, the sheriff's office explains.

Gadd was also reportedly charged with 11 counts sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, 10 counts use of a child in a sexual performance and 10 counts promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Records show he is being held without bond in the Polk County jail.

"There's not enough time or adjectives to explain my rage and frustration with someone who would do that and take videos and pictures...," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

Melvin Lagos, Jr.

The 18-year-old from Davenport was charged with 32 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography after detectives found imagines of children as young as 8-years-old being sexually battered, the sheriff's office reports.

He is being held at the Polk County jail on a $32,000 bond.

Christian Pillot-Osorio

The 29-year-old of Lakeland was charged with four counts of transmission of child pornography and 33 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, deputies report.

Detectives reportedly found images of children as young as 5-months-old being sexually battered

Osorio reportedly told detectives he used Snapchat to send child pornography.

He is being held without bond at the Polk County jail.

Billy "Jordan" Rose

Rose, 23, of Winter Haven has been charged with 38 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Images of children as young as 2-years-old were found on the devices detectives searched, the sheriff's office reports.

He also reportedly told detectives he used Kik Messenger to download child pornography.

Rose is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $585,000 bond.

"We continue to encourage parents to be all up in their child's business, no matter how old their child is," Grady said in a statement. "We want these suspects locked up so that they never have access to children.”