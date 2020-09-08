Off-duty Mississippi trooper shot, killed in USPS truck

Three men have been arrested.

Off-duty Mississippi Trooper Troy Morris was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Authorities with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation found 58-year-old Morris dead on Aug. 7 inside a USPS delivery truck in Jefferson County on US 61. Morris, a 27-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, also worked part-time for the US Postal Service.

"This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the State of Mississippi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state, and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice," MBI Commissioner Sean Tindell said.

Following his death, the US Postal Service and Mississippi Crime Stoppers offered a $105,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in Morris' death.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (Official) "This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patr... ol, and the State of Mississippi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state, and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice," said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

On Saturday, authorities announced three men were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Treyon Washington, 24, was taken into custody in Jefferson County. He is charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility without bond.

Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were arrested in New Orleans. They both have been charged with murder and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

"While we are pleased with the progress of this investigation, we realize there is much work left to be done," Colonel Randy Ginn with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. "The tireless efforts of law enforcement has been inspiring and the public outpouring of support and concern has touched us all and has shown Lieutenant Morris' family that Mississippians truly care about the officers who protect them."

The case is still under investigation.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (Official) "This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patr... ol, and the State of Mississippi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state, and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice," said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.